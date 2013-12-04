Vernon Davis wants 49ers to avenge loss to Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks can clinch the NFC West division title Sunday with a win over the rival San Francisco 49ers.
Given the 29-3 blowout that took place in Seattle back in Week 2, tight end Vernon Davis expects the 49ers to give a loud reply.
"Any time you play a team and you lose, the next opportunity you get to play them again, it's definitely a statement game," Davis said, per the San Jose Mercury News.
Davis said the Niners plan on getting out to a fast start. Presumably, San Francisco will be able to fuel that start with the bitterness they harbor for the Seahawks.
"It might be the most intense game this season, because those guys don't like us, and we don't like them," Davis said.
In what should be one of the most entertaining games Sunday, the 49ers need a better performance from Colin Kaepernick -- who had just 127 yards passing in Week 2 -- in order to keep the Seahawks from clinching the division on their home turf.
With the Seahawks having all but wrapped up the NFC's No. 1 seed, we could see a third meeting this season -- presuming the 49ers take the No. 6 seed and knock off a lesser NFC North/East division winner. A potential rubber match would take place in Seattle, where the Seahawks have beaten the 49ers by a combined 55 points in the last two meetings.
Sidenote: Speaking of Davis, he gave an update on the injured appendage he suffered Sunday on an unfortunate tackle. He said he just has "a few abrasions left."