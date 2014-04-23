Vernon Davis: 49ers 'must win a Super Bowl title'

The San Francisco 49ers have been to three consecutive NFC Championship Games with one Super Bowl appearance wedged in the middle.
Special-teams blunders, a failed Super Bowlgoal-line series and Richard Sherman's famous swat play have highlighted the reasons the 49ers aren't sporting any new championship rings.
"We must win a Super Bowl title," Davis told NBC Sports Network's "Pro Football Talk" on Tuesday. "You play this game, that's what you play this game for. You play the game to go to the Super Bowl and that's the only reason why we play to win and make it to the Super Bowl. So anything short of that would not be acceptable and I think my teammates know that as well."
That statement stands for itself.
We'll find out the 49ers' exact path to the Super Bowl today when the 2014 schedule is released 8 p.m. ET on NFL Network.
In the latest edition of the "Around The League Podcast," the guys talk Geno Smith's future in New York and pick the winners and losers of free agency.