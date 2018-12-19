Unpopular Opinions: Ranking sweetest NFL victories since 2010

Tebow remains one of the most polarizing players in sports today. The only thing is, the sport is now minor league baseball. Wait, that story is still a thing, right? (Yep.) At any rate, back in the 2011 season, Tebow sparked a groundswell of enthusiasm as the Broncos' quarterback. More like a Tebow Tsunami, actually. Despite the, uh, unconventional ways he was winning at the position (he went 7-4 as a, shall we say, run-oriented QB who racked up 660 rushing yards while throwing for 123.5 yards per game and generating a 72.9 passer rating), Tebow was beloved by (most) Broncos fans. But the media and even NFL players themselves had taken shots. Hell, I myself might have even penned an article or whatnot. The Broncos sort of limped into the playoffs with three consecutive losses, but despite being 8-8, played host to the 12-4 Pittsburgh Steelers on Wild Card Weekend as the champions of the AFC West. Everybody expected the Steelers to roll through little Timmy on the way to a rematch with the Ravens. Even when the game went into overtime, few expected the Broncos to emerge victorious. And then Tebow hit Demaryius Thomas on a strike (to be fair, it really was a strike) on the first play from scrimmage and Thomas took it all the way home for the walk-off win.