Unpopular Opinions: Drew Brees is most underrated player ever

Nobody likes to root for the good guy anymore. My nephew was so excited to tell me that he was going as Kylo Ren for Halloween. And I was like, "Why are you so excited about that? You know he killed his dad, right?" And my nephew was like, "Evs," and ran off with his lightsaber. I don't want to just say kids today, because I have a photo of me in a Boba Fett costume as a kid. But Brees is one of the nicest guys in the NFL. He's a former winner of the Walter Payton Man of the Year. And let's be honest, if you saw him walking down the street, you would think he was a barista at Starbucks, not an NFL quarterback. (Although that should be a reason for you to appreciate him even more.)