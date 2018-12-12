Unpopular Opinions: Dallas Cowboys overvalue Dak Prescott

Yeah, he's referring to two first-round picks. I read that quote and thought he was talking about Cooper the whole time. And when I saw that he was talking about Dak Prescott, it hit me like Leighton Vander Esch tackling a ball carrier running across the middle of the field. And I know this is bad timing. Prescott just threw for 455 yards in a thrilling win over the defending champs. That was dandy. But let's not get swept up in the emotion of the moment. Sure, the Cowboys (and the Bears) look like the two best teams in the NFC this week. But no. This sounds like what people say when they get together with their friends on New Year's Eve. They say stuff like, "Why aren't we doing this every month?" And then you don't see them again until next year. So, let's try to remain grounded. Two first-round picks for Dak? I would more than consider it.