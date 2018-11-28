Unpopular Opinions

Unpopular Opinions: Aaron Rodgers' Packers will make playoffs

Published: Nov 28, 2018 at 03:26 AM
Headshot_Author_Adam Rank_2019_png
Adam Rank

NFL.com Writer

Listen, I don't try to live my life as a contrarian. That's not true -- I kind of do. I spend a lot of time in public houses and taverns, and I have a two-hour commute that allows me to hear a lot of the sports world's most popular opinions. Sometimes, I think it's best to take a look at the other side.

In this space, I articulate positions that are the opposite of what most people think -- unpopular opinions, if you will -- and explain why, well, my unpopular opinions are right and everyone else is wrong. Here is my take on a team that too many people have given up on.

The Packers are making the playoffs.

I'm sorry that I have to be real with you about this. As a Bears fan, I would love to share in the optimism that the Packers, at 4-6-1 heading into Week 13, are dead. I really would. But I've seen this play out way too many times.

And I'm not talking about the Hollywood tropes in horror movies where the bad guy is never really dead. Although that clearly applies here. I can remember a time when former Bears safety Chris Conte did the exact opposite of Neve Campbell in "Scream" as he let Packers WR (and notorious Bears killer) Randall Cobb get away and waltz into the Soldier Field end zone (on fourth down, mind you) for the game-winning score in what should have been a Chicago victory that secured the NFC North title in Marc Trestman's first season as coach. I mean, seriously, if that wasn't a horror movie, I don't know what is. You had the innocent man who was wrongly accused of a crime -- Lovie Smith, who was fired the season prior for leading the Bears to a 10-6 record. And then he was replaced by Trestman, who seemed like a nice guy and all. But eventually, we pulled off the mask Scooby-Doo style at the end to find out that it was really Mike Holmgren in disguise. That last part might not have happened (even though my mind says it did).

So forgive me. I'm not about to join the parade of men and women I admire who have said the Packers are done. Love you all, but I'm not there yet.

I'm even arguing with you, math. Your statistical models say the Packers have a six percent chance of making the playoffs. Yeah, OK. What was your statistical model telling you when Rodgers heaved that desperation toss against the Lions on "Thursday Night Football" in 2015? WHAT WAS IT TELLING YOU? So take that, math.

There are other numbers that keep trying to convince me the Packers have no shot at the playoffs:

-- The Packers have the same exact record as the Cleveland Browns. The Browns!

-- The Packers are below .500 after 11 games for the third consecutive season.

-- The Packers have gained 229 yards and eight first downs in their last two second halves combined.

-- The Packers are the only team in the NFL other than the 49ers without a road win this year. In fact, Aaron Rodgers has lost eight consecutive road games. Eight! That's the longest streak by a Packers quarterback since David Whitehurst lost nine straight from 1978-1981. I've followed the NFL for just about my whole life. I've never heard of David Whitehurst until today.

I see what you're trying to say, statistics. But nah.

And even my eyes want to get into the act. They're telling me that this Packers team clearly doesn't look as good as those of the past. And that Rodgers is missing too many wide-open throws, holding onto the ball way too long and not checking down enough. Or that Mike McCarthy and Rodgers look like an old married couple sitting in a diner, not making eye contact as they silently eat their eggs benedict. The only thing steamier than the coffee is their bitter resentment toward each other. Nope, not having it.

So, you can take your facts, your numbers, your visual evidence and stick it. I'm not buying it. I'm buying this:

Does Rodgers have the look of every bad guy in a 1980s movie who was a jerk to John Cusack and tried to keep him from his dream girl? He certainly does. But he has a point. Everything he laid out there on the table seems absolutely plausible. Even when he talked (expletive) on the Bears. Part of me wants to get really upset about it, but then the other part of my brain says, "Prove him wrong." I really want that feel-good ending we Bears fans have been searching for since Green Bay knocked Jay Cutler out of the NFC Championship Game. And remember, that (expletive) Packers team was left for dead, too, after a couple late-season losses seemed to hurt their chances. Spoiler alert: They beat the Steelers in the Super Bowl that season.

And speaking of the Steelers ...

We've all had a lot of fun saying the Patriots get a golden road to the AFC Championship Game every year. And there is some truth to that.

But why do the Steelers get a pass in this conversation? The AFC North has had what amounts to a woeful expansion team since 1999, a team that as recently as A YEAR AGO won one game in two seasons. ONE. And then you have the Bengals' Marvin Lewis as one of the longest-tenured coaches currently in the NFL (he of the 0-7 playoff record). And once he's gone, maybe you'll get Hue Jackson (who led the Browns to a 3-36-1 record as HC) as his replacement. And then there are the Ravens. Steelers fans have snickered at the notion that Joe Flacco is elite, so I'll have to take them at their word. That's clearly not a competitive division, and if the Steelers are playing down to the level of their competition, that's their own issue, not the fault of the Patriots.

And then there's the pesky fact that the Patriots are always ready to raise their level when it comes to the playoffs, which is even more of a feat if you go by the notion that iron sharpens iron. If the Pats are playing mere mortals leading up to the playoffs, maybe it's more impressive that they are able to get to a championship-caliber level of success.

And we all agree that if Philip Rivers was the quarterback of the Steelers, he'd have at least four Super Bowls by now, right? Cool.

Follow Adam Rank on Twitter @AdamRank.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Behind Justin Fields and Matt Eberflus, 2022 Chicago Bears will be better than you think

Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears might not contend for a Super Bowl in 2022 -- but Adam Rank thinks they do have a chance to surprise some folks.

news

Bad news, lovers of chaos: Packers, Aaron Rodgers belong together

Disappointed that Aaron Rodgers seems to be sticking in Green Bay instead of spinning more QB chaos? Adam Rank is here with the cold, hard truth: The Packers were always the best place for him.

news

Sorry, undefeated Seahawks and Packers: Rams are NFC's best team

The Seattle Seahawks and Green Bay Packers are the NFC's last remaining undefeateds, but Adam Rank says the conference's best team is the Los Angeles Rams.

news

Don't count out Eagles, Cowboys or Bengals for the 2020 NFL season

Eagles, Cowboys and Bengals fans should not despair. Adam Rank explains why he's holding out hope for all three slow-starting franchises this season.

news

Why the AFC North is the NFL's most entertaining division

The Bengals and Browns just played a fun game, the Steelers are back and the Ravens remain spectacular. Adam Rank explains why the AFC North is the most entertaining division in football.

news

Cam Newton making Patriots fun to root for again

Adam Rank says Cam Newton is making it OK to hop aboard the Patriots bandwagon. Plus, why Allen Robinson deserves to be considered a top-five wide receiver.

news

Gardner Minshew is the Jags' QB of the present -- and future

Gardner Minshew became an NFL folk hero as a rookie, but in Year 2, he'll truly establish himself as the Jaguars' franchise quarterback. Adam Rank explains why.

news

Derek Carr is going to have the best season of his NFL career

Derek Carr has plenty of doubters -- but Adam Rank says anyone overlooking the Raiders' QB does so at their own peril, because Carr is poised to have his best season since entering the NFL in 2014.

news

Why Bears legend Walter Payton is greatest NFL player of all time

Best running back of all time? Does that title not give Walter Payton his proper due? Adam Rank explains why the Chicago Bears legend is the best player -- regardless of position -- in NFL history.

news

Why the Bears have a better shot at the playoffs than the Rams

The Bears and Rams have both scuffled this season. Adam Rank sees their upcoming SNF showdown as a potential springboard for Chicago -- and the beginning of the end for Los Angeles in 2019.

news

NFL's top five QB-receiver tandems right now: Seahawks soaring

Adam Rank reveals his ranking of the top five quarterback-receiver duos in the NFL right now. Is there a tandem better than the Seahawks' pairing of Russell Wilson and Tyler Lockett? Plus, see who just missed the cut.

news

Lions, Chargers among the unluckiest teams in the NFL in 2019

Will Matthew Stafford's Detroit Lions ever catch a break? Are Philip Rivers' Los Angeles Chargers doomed? Adam Rank identifies five of the unluckiest teams in the NFL in 2019.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE