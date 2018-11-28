Unpopular Opinions: Aaron Rodgers' Packers will make playoffs

And I'm not talking about the Hollywood tropes in horror movies where the bad guy is never really dead. Although that clearly applies here. I can remember a time when former Bears safety Chris Conte did the exact opposite of Neve Campbell in "Scream" as he let Packers WR (and notorious Bears killer) Randall Cobb get away and waltz into the Soldier Field end zone (on fourth down, mind you) for the game-winning score in what should have been a Chicago victory that secured the NFC North title in Marc Trestman's first season as coach. I mean, seriously, if that wasn't a horror movie, I don't know what is. You had the innocent man who was wrongly accused of a crime -- Lovie Smith, who was fired the season prior for leading the Bears to a 10-6 record. And then he was replaced by Trestman, who seemed like a nice guy and all. But eventually, we pulled off the mask Scooby-Doo style at the end to find out that it was really Mike Holmgren in disguise. That last part might not have happened (even though my mind says it did).