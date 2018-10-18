Unpopular Opinion: Adam Thielen's about to rewrite record book

Oh, pooper. That was me. My bad. But that's a valid question. Not just, Is Thielen in the upper echelon of receivers? -- no, I'm asking whether he's No. 1. The best of the best, topping Antonio Brown, DeAndre Hopkins, Julio Jones, Odell Beckham Jr. and all the rest. He's not there yet. But the real question is, how much shame are you willing to endure for thousands of likes on Twitter? Because I was a few hours (and a couple thousand likes) in before I realized I had misspelled Thielen's name. Which a bunch of you nerds took great delight in pointing out. But you know what? I'm a fallible human being. I'm not so sure Thielen is.