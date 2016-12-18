Tyler Lockett finally emerges with a big Week 15 role

We've have two more games to go and the Raiders are good so who cares, but Amari Cooper is ending yet another season with anything but a bang. This quiet stretch started even earlier, too. Cooper has not hit 60 yards and scored just twice since Week 9. Yes, today can be chalked up to a run-in with corner Casey Hayward, who is in the middle of a tremendous run covering wideouts. The duo matched up on 21 pass plays, and Cooper saw just three targets and found his long catch for 28 yards. This is not a shot at Cooper's quality of play, really, but there is reason to worry about his fantasy future. Michael Crabtree and his 9.1 targets per game is once again on pace to out-target Cooper (8.4) on the season. He's not going away any time soon. So, Cooper is (at best) the 1a receiver on a team that ranks in run play percentage on the season. That's not the ingredients of a WR1 in fantasy.