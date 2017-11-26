Fantasy Touches & Targets: Alvin Kamara dominates

Kareem Hunt put up just 26 total yards against a Buffalo defense that has been absolutely gashed by running backs the last few games. Starting Hunt in fantasy hasn't been great the last few weeks. And when you consider the defenses he's faced, none of which are tough against the run (Bills, Giants, Cowboys) it's a major concern for his outlook the rest of the year. It's not entirely his fault, as the entire offense has fallen off in recent weeks. He'll still get volume, but he's more of a flex play than anything else at this point. He gets the Jets in Week 13.