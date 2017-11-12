Fantasy Touches & Targets: Adam Thielen goes off

Orleans Darkwa led the Giants backfield with 88 total yards on his 16 touches against San Francisco. New York was trailing for much of the game, so the huge fantasy production that might have been expected from Darkwa in such a favorable matchup didn't pan out. Still, 88 total yards is respectable considering that he didn't score. It's worth noting that Shane Vereen out-snapped him by a count of 29 to 26 as the Giants tried to catch up late. Vereen ended up with nine touches for 38 yards, so the snap count didn't matter much anyway. Darkwa is the Giants primary back going forward, and he'll face the Chiefs next week.