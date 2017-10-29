Fantasy Touches & Targets: DeAndre Hopkins erupts

Jay Ajayi couldn't get anything going against the Ravens on Thursday night. He struggled from the start and finished with just 23 rush yards on 13 carries, adding 18 receiving yards on four catches. Baltimore had allowed some big fantasy games to running backs leading up to this game but completely shut down Ajayi. A fringe first-round pick in fantasy redrafts back in August, Ajayi has been a bust from all aspects. He has yet to score a touchdown and we're now entering Week 9. Coach Adam Gase called the running back out after the game, which is never a good sign. It's worth wondering if Miami starts rotating in Kenyan Drake and Damien Williams more often if Ajayi's inefficiencies continue. He'll be a risky play against Oakland next week, but with another six teams on bye, there won't be a ton of other high-volume options.