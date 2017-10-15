Fantasy Touches & Targets: Larry Fitzgerald dominates

Honorable mention(s): Murray got some work early in the game, and had one nice 10-yard rush in the first quarter. He finished with 15 carries for a mere 28 rush yards and had one catch for nine yards. It looked for a minute like he was developing a "hot-hand" which we had seen reports about earlier in the week. But as stated, McKinnon got hot and the Vikings offense was simply better with the smaller, more athletic back on the field than with Murray. Murray had one shot at a short-yardage touchdown in the second quarter, but he lost a yard on his rush. McKinnon came in on the same drive and ended up getting the score. The playing time was about even between the two backs, but it'll be hard for the Vikings to keep McKinnon of the field the way he's been playing.