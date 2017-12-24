Fantasy Touches & Targets: Todd Gurley dominates

Look kids, it's Week 16. You don't need to know about running back touches and wide receiver targets for every single player on every single team, because this was pretty much it. Championship week. All the marbles. And if you play in Week 17, I mean, we'll still be here, but don't be doing that. So we're going to change up the format here. Matt Harmon and Matt Franciscovich will deliver some highlights, some lowlights and some unexpected performances, which we believe shall suffice. If your fantasy running back or pass-catcher isn't mentioned in the recap below, then that player probably didn't do anything spectacular/egregious on Saturday/Sunday/Monday. (Fantasy point totals calculated via NFL dot com standard scoring.)