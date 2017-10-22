Fantasy Touches & Targets: LeSean McCoy rules

Devonta Freeman totaled 90 yards from scrimmage on his 15 touches against the Patriots on Sunday night. Coming into the game, the matchup seemed much jucier, but the Falcons fell behind eary. Still, Freeman is one of the best players on the Atlanta offense, and it's odd that he didn't get the ball more. Freeman had a single touch in the second quarter, and then came out of the locker room after the half with 61 total yards in the third frame, helping move what was a stagnant offense. The Falcons offensive stragey is mysterious and it's concerning that they couldn't get on track against what was one of the worst defenses in the NFL coming into the game. Still, Freeman remains an elite fantasy option at running back, and has a decent matchup against the Jets in Week 8.