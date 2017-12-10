Fantasy Touches & Targets: Kareem Hunt rebounds

Packers' rookie Jamaal Williams lit up the scoreboard twice in a win over the Browns Sunday and piled up 118 total yards in the game. Williams has been one of the best late-season waiver-wire pickups as he now has scored five total touchdowns over his last three games. He's catching the ball out of the backfield too; he hauled in all seven of his targets in this game for 69 receiving yards, including a 30-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter. He may take a step back next week on the road in Carolina, but if Aaron Rodgers can get back, his presence will help boost the fantasy value of the players around him, including Williams.