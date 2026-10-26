Troy Vincent, Sr. is Executive Vice president of Football Operations at the National Football League. As a leader, Vincent draws from his unique experiences as an NFL player for 15 years, and 15 years as a league executive. Vincent also served as player representative, executive committee member, and two-term president of the NFL Players Association.

Vincent‘s responsibilities include game operations, officiating, player operations, and football business strategy for the future of football along with policies and procedures relating to NFL games that include protecting players from unnecessary risk. His vision of expanding football participation globally is playing out through the explosive growth of NFL Flag.

Troy is the only one in history to have received the NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year award, NFL Players Association Byron Whizzer White Award, Sporting News #1 Good Guy, and NFL Athletes in Action Bart Starr Award. He also is the recipient of the Jefferson Award, considered the Nobel Prize for extraordinary community service. Troy has been inducted into the Hall of Fames for the Philadelphia Eagles, the State of Pennsylvania, the Philadelphia Sports Hall of Fame, Pennsbury High School, College Football Hall of Fame, and the University of Wisconsin Hall of Fame. Troy is a nominee to the NFL Pro Football Hall of Fame.

He is globally recognized as an advocate in the campaign to end domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse. Troy and his wife Tommi founded the Vincent Commission in collaboration with Niagara University to recommend best practices for prevention, educational approaches, and policy changes regarding domestic and gender-based violence.