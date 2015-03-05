Trent Cole, Frank Gore among top free agents 30 and older

Johnson, of course, is still technically committed to the Houston Texans for 2015, but his days with the team appear to be all but over, and there's a strong chance he'll hit the open market soon. He'll turn 34 in July, and he's coming off a down season in which he just didn't seem to make the kind of big plays he used to, finishing with 936 yards -- at a near-career-low 11.0 yards per pop -- and three touchdowns. But then, he wasn't exactly working with any top-flight quarterbacks in Houston, either. I think he's a lot like Anquan Boldin, who happens to be a year older and just posted his second consecutive 1,000-yard season: no longer No. 1 material, but someone who can do a good job as a solid No. 2. I can see why the Texans don't want to take the cap hit ($16.1 million in 2015) to keep him around, but the bottom line is, Johnson is a great character guy with good size and an extensive history of success.