The Brandt Report

Trent Cole, Frank Gore among top free agents 30 and older

Published: Mar 05, 2015 at 05:30 AM
Headshot_Author_Gil_Brandt_1400x1000
Gil Brandt

NFL.com Senior Analyst

Darnell Dockett will turn 34 well before the 2015 season begins -- but that didn't stop the San Francisco 49ers from scooping up the defensive lineman less than a week after he was released by the Arizona Cardinals.

It's a reminder that, while much of the free agency buzz will center on stars who are still solidly in their prime, there's plenty of real value in the available talent pool of players on the wrong side of 30.

Dockett is a great example. Yes, he missed the entire 2014 season with a torn ACL. But the season before that -- his 10th in the NFL -- was one of his best. While serving as the catalyst for the league's No. 1 run defense in 2013, he posted 12 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks and 17 quarterback hits. That does not sound like a player in decline. Players in his position at his age often let their weight balloon, but Dockett has stayed lean throughout, which will help him stay effective. He's a great run-stopper who also has enough quickness to effectively cause trouble for the quarterback.

The tricky thing, of course, is that veteran players who become available toward the ends of their careers often have to accept much less money than they've been used to. It can be tough for a player to take what amounts to a sizable paycut and still play with the same vim and vigor he's had throughout his career; it takes a special guy to play for 10 cents on the dollar.

With the free agency period coming up fast, I thought I'd pick out the players who will be available and ready to make an impact for whichever organization lands them -- despite being 30 or older. Below is a list of eight such players, ranked according to the likelihood that they'll significantly help a team in 2015:

1) Antonio Cromartie, CB

Age: 30. Birthday: April 15, 1984. NFL seasons: Nine.

If I were a team with a hole at cornerback, I'd definitely give Cromartie a good look. He showed no signs of slowing down in his fourth consecutive 16-game season, contributing the second-highest number of tackles in his career (49) and picking off his usual three passes in his single season with the Arizona Cardinals. He's very long and very athletic and should make an impact on a defense as a solid starter for at least two-plus years.

2) Andre Johnson, WR

Age: 33. Birthday: July 11, 1981. NFL seasons: 12.

Johnson, of course, is still technically committed to the Houston Texans for 2015, but his days with the team appear to be all but over, and there's a strong chance he'll hit the open market soon. He'll turn 34 in July, and he's coming off a down season in which he just didn't seem to make the kind of big plays he used to, finishing with 936 yards -- at a near-career-low 11.0 yards per pop -- and three touchdowns. But then, he wasn't exactly working with any top-flight quarterbacks in Houston, either. I think he's a lot like Anquan Boldin, who happens to be a year older and just posted his second consecutive 1,000-yard season: no longer No. 1 material, but someone who can do a good job as a solid No. 2. I can see why the Texans don't want to take the cap hit ($16.1 million in 2015) to keep him around, but the bottom line is, Johnson is a great character guy with good size and an extensive history of success.

3) Trent Cole, OLB/DE

Age: 32. Birthday: Oct. 5, 1982. NFL seasons: 10.

Cole, who was released by the Philadelphia Eagles this week, has missed one game in the past three years (with a hand injury that required surgery) and is still pretty fast, even if he's not as fast as he once was. His best position just might be with his hand on the ground as a pass rusher; he's logged 85.5 sacks in 10 years -- second only to Reggie White's 124 in Eagles history -- including 14.5 over the past two. Cole might not be a three-down guy, but he can definitely help someone as a spot player.

4) Antrel Rolle, S

Age: 32. Birthday: Dec. 16, 1982. NFL seasons: 10.

Though Rolle seemed to fall off a bit in his fifth season with the Giants, he did rack up 87 tackles, which is pretty good, along with nine pass breakups. I think he's the type who just really loves football and will want to play as long as he can. The former eighth overall pick will never be the fastest in the world, but his high levels of intelligence and competitive fire make up for that. He's very, very smart; in fact, Rolle is kind of like Charles Woodson, in the way that he'll help get his teammates lined up right and guide them on what they're supposed to do in pass defense. He'd be a great addition on a team with a young secondary.

5) Frank Gore, RB

Age: 31. Birthday: May 14, 1983. NFL seasons: 10.

Gore is an interesting one. He's definitely old for a running back -- but he also recorded his fourth consecutive 1,000-yard season in 2014, putting an extremely strong exclamation point on the year with a pair of monster games (158 yards on 6.1 yards per carry against the Chargers in Week 16 and 144 yards on 5.8 yards per carry against the Cardinals in Week 17) for a 49ers team that had already been eliminated from the playoffs. He's exactly the kind of guy you're looking for when it comes to these types of players; he thrives on football and he thrives on competition, to the point that I think he'll have to practically be forced off the field when it's time for him to retire. The years, miles and odds are against him, but I think he's still got what it takes to be a real factor in the game.

6) Doug Free, OL

Age: 31. Birthday: Jan. 6, 1984. NFL seasons: Eight.

Free is a swing man who played well for the Cowboys' surging offensive line last year, though he did miss a total of fivegames with injuries. In fact, 2014 was probably the best year of the longtime starter's career thus far. He's a steady player who contributed to a winning effort, and I think he'll give at least two years or so of solid production to whichever team lands him.

7) Reggie Bush, RB

Age: 30. Birthday: March 2, 1985. NFL seasons: Nine.

Bush's recent release by the Lions was preceded by one of his worst pro seasons; he finished 2014 with 297 rushing yards and 253 receiving yards, both the second-worst totals of his career. He did battle an ankle injury for much of the year, playing in just 11 games. Still, that output is a considerable dropoff from 2013, when he racked up 1,512 total yards (1,006 rushing, 506 receiving) and seven total scores. There's the potential that he can get back into peak shape and return to his old capabilities, but at this point, there's a risk that he'll be nothing more than a spot player, maybe someone who helps out returning punts. The question is, will someone who's had a high-profile career like Bush's be happy filling a role like that?

8) Wes Welker, WR

*Age: 33. Birthday: May 1, 1981. NFL seasons: 11. *

Welker isn't the 100-reception-per-year guy he once was, but -- unless he decides to retire -- I think he can still offer a team something. Health issues are obviously a concern, especially at his age, but I think he can still come in and make the clutch catch when needed. It's important to remember that the players on a roster often won't view the acquisition of an older veteran in the same way that outside observers do, especially one as established as Welker. They don't worry about statistical declines; they just get excited. Hey, we got Wes Welker! When I was with the Cowboys, we did this with Lance Alworth, who had seen his best days when we traded for him in 1971. But the feeling around the team, was, They're trying to help us win, and we went on to capture Super Bowl VI, with Alworth even contributing a touchdown catch.

Follow Gil Brandt on Twitter @Gil_Brandt.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2021 NFL trade deadline: Seven deals that SHOULD have happened

Would trading for Allen Robinson have helped jump-start the Chiefs' offense? The 2021 NFL trade deadline has passed -- but Gil Brandt considers seven hypothetical deals that should have happened.
news

Aaron Rodgers-Bears, Tom Brady-Bills: Nine players who 'own' a rival team

Aaron Rodgers has dominated the Bears -- but he isn't the only player to "own" another team. Gil Brandt identifies nine players who have had extraordinary success against a rival.
news

2021 NFL trade deadline: Nine players who should be on the block

Should the Cleveland Browns think about trying to deal Odell Beckham Jr.? Gil Brandt lists nine players who should be on the block as we approach the 2021 trade deadline.
news

Ten players who will rebound after slow starts to the 2021 NFL season

Will Zach Wilson keep improving as the 2021 season continues? Can Chase Young rediscover his 2020 form? Gil Brandt highlights 10 NFL players he believes in after slow starts to the season.
news

2021 NFL season: One challenge each undefeated team must overcome

Can Derek Carr and the Raiders avoid a late-season collapse? Will Kyler Murray and the Cardinals shake a nagging narrative? Gil Brandt spotlights one challenge each undefeated team must overcome. 
news

Seven players who need to be more involved after Week 1 of NFL season

Can the Packers hope to compete without giving Aaron Jones more touches? Gil Brandt highlights seven offensive players who need to be more involved than they were in Week 1.
news

Eleven best members of the 2011 rookie class heading into 2021

One decade after they began their NFL careers, how do Von Miller and Julio Jones compare to their fellow members of the 2011 rookie class RIGHT NOW? Gil Brandt ranks the 11 best members of the 2011 rookie class heading into the 2021 NFL season. 
news

2021 NFL season: Twelve one-year contracts that will pay off

Can Ryan Fitzpatrick stabilize Washington's offense? Is A.J. Green on the verge of a renaissance in Arizona? Gil Brandt lists 12 one-year contracts that will pay off in the 2021 NFL season.
news

2021 NFL season: Eleven non-first-round rookies who can pop

Will Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah bring a charge to the Browns? What will Sam Ehlinger's role with the Colts be? Gil Brandt spotlights 11 non-first-round rookies ready to pop in 2021.
news

2021 NFL season: Top 10 offensive-defensive duos

Is there any better combination of offensive and defensive stars than the Packers' pair of Aaron Rodgers and Jaire Alexander? Gil Brandt ranks the top 10 offensive-defensive duos heading into 2021.
news

NFL training camp: Bats, sod and the Cowboys' search for an early preseason home 

Though they are now a Southern California fixture, the Dallas Cowboys didn't always hold training camp there. Gil Brandt remembers the early search for a preseason home and recounts other wild camp memories. 
news

2021 NFL season: Quinnen Williams, Daniel Jones among top 10 candidates to make the leap

Gil Brandt identifies 10 NFL candidates to make the leap in 2021. Can Daniel Jones reach new heights with the Giants? Is Quinnen Williams about to become a star for the Jets?
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW