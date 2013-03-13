Tracking the big-name free-agent wide receivers

Wide receivers stole the show before NFL free agency even started.
Dwayne Bowe got huge money from the Kansas City Chiefs to play under Andy Reid. Anquan Boldin was traded from the Super Bowl champions to the Super Bowl runners-up. Percy Harvin was sent to the Seattle Seahawks in a stunner. And we're just getting started.
Of all the big names headed for the open market, none were more fascinating than the available wide receivers. We'll update all the latest news with the wide receivers here throughout free agency.
Wes Welker: The Denver Broncos agreed with Welker to a two-year, $12 million contract, Albert Breer first reported Wednesday. Before free agency, most league observers expected Welker would return to the Patriots. But Breer reported that the Patriots' offer to Welker came in far lower than expected, and it wasn't long before Welker agreed to sign with the Broncos.
Ian Rapoport reported the Patriots-Welker relationship had been somewhat strained because of his contract talks and usage over the last two years.
Greg Jennings: We might have another Packers-Vikings showdown. Jennings could spurn a Minnesota offer to return to Green Bay. A FoxSports.com report says the Vikings are interested, but another report out of Green Bay suggests that Jennings' high asking price has "really cooled" the Vikings' interest. A local Green Bay report says Jennings had a $10 million-per-year offer on the board previously from the Packers. It's hard to imagine him making that money now. Vikings GM Rick Spielman wouldn't comment on Jennings on NFL Network.
It was assumed in 2011 that James Jones would leave Green Bay, but the Packers wound up bringing him back. The same thing could happen again. (UPDATE: Jennings signed a five-year contract with the Minnesota Vikings.)
Mike Wallace: Well, this one didn't take long. The Miami Dolphins were expected to land Wallace, and the sides had a deal within the first hour of free agency, according to NFL.com's Jeff Darlington, who later reported it was a five-year, $60 million contract.
Danny Amendola: The Patriots didn't value Welker. They viewed him as a role player that was replaceable. And soon after Welker bolted for Denver, New England replaced him. The Patriots reached a five-year, $31 million agreement with Amendola, a source told NFL.com's Ian Rapoport. The new deal includes $10 million guaranteed.