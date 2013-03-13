Around the League

Presented By

Tracking the big-name free-agent wide receivers

Published: Mar 13, 2013 at 05:30 AM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

Wide receivers stole the show before NFL free agency even started.

Dwayne Bowe got huge money from the Kansas City Chiefs to play under Andy Reid. Anquan Boldin was traded from the Super Bowl champions to the Super Bowl runners-up. Percy Harvin was sent to the Seattle Seahawks in a stunner. And we're just getting started.

Of all the big names headed for the open market, none were more fascinating than the available wide receivers. We'll update all the latest news with the wide receivers here throughout free agency.

Wes Welker: The Denver Broncos agreed with Welker to a two-year, $12 million contract, Albert Breer first reported Wednesday. Before free agency, most league observers expected Welker would return to the Patriots. But Breer reported that the Patriots' offer to Welker came in far lower than expected, and it wasn't long before Welker agreed to sign with the Broncos.

Ian Rapoport reported the Patriots-Welker relationship had been somewhat strained because of his contract talks and usage over the last two years.

Debate: Early winners in free agency?

mike-wallace-130312-Spot.jpg

Who made the best move at the dawn of free agency? Our analysts debate, and Miami earns praise for inking Mike Wallace. **More ...**

Greg Jennings: We might have another Packers-Vikings showdown. Jennings could spurn a Minnesota offer to return to Green Bay. A FoxSports.com report says the Vikings are interested, but another report out of Green Bay suggests that Jennings' high asking price has "really cooled" the Vikings' interest. A local Green Bay report says Jennings had a $10 million-per-year offer on the board previously from the Packers. It's hard to imagine him making that money now. Vikings GM Rick Spielman wouldn't comment on Jennings on NFL Network.

It was assumed in 2011 that James Jones would leave Green Bay, but the Packers wound up bringing him back. The same thing could happen again. (UPDATE: Jennings signed a five-year contract with the Minnesota Vikings.)

Mike Wallace: Well, this one didn't take long. The Miami Dolphins were expected to land Wallace, and the sides had a deal within the first hour of free agency, according to NFL.com's Jeff Darlington, who later reported it was a five-year, $60 million contract.

Danny Amendola: The Patriots didn't value Welker. They viewed him as a role player that was replaceable. And soon after Welker bolted for Denver, New England replaced him. The Patriots reached a five-year, $31 million agreement with Amendola, a source told NFL.com's Ian Rapoport. The new deal includes $10 million guaranteed.

Follow Gregg Rosenthal on Twitter @greggrosenthal.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp.

news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation."

news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.

news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?

news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?

news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.

news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.

news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.

news

Bears 'believe in' QB Trubisky despite declining option

The Bears didn't pick up Mitch Trubisky's fifth-year option, but the team hasn't lost faith. At least, that's what Ryan Pace wants you to believe in the months between now and the start of the regular season.

news

Jerick McKinnon to test knee in Peterson workouts

Injuries have sidelined Jerick McKinnon since he joined the 49ers two years ago. In his quest to get back on the field, the RB is planning to work out with former teammate Adrian Peterson.

news

Ingram: With Dobbins, Ravens RBs will be NFL's best

Running back Mark Ingram is excited to have rookie J.K. Dobbins joining him and believes the Ravens will have the best backfield stable around.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More