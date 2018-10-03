Top rookie-veteran duos: Calvin Ridley, Julio Jones dazzle

7) Kerryon Johnson and LeGarrette Blount, Detroit Lions running backs: Based on what he did at Auburn, you knew Johnson could run. So it wasn't that shocking to see him become the Lions' first 100-yard rusher since 2013 in Detroit's Week 3 win over the Patriots. What has surprised me is Johnson's ability to catch the football. In college, he never caught more than 24 balls in one season; through four games as a pro, Johnson has 11 catches already. He's also contributed two 20-plus-yard runs, which is a promising sign. Johnson looks like he'll be a perennial 1,000-yard runner who can help you in pass protection, as a receiver and with the ball in his hands. He shows some vision as a runner -- I saw him make a play the other day where, with the hole jammed up, he bounced it outside and made a nine-yard gain out of a run that was going nowhere. To be perfectly frank, Johnson is why this tandem is listed here. But while Blount obviously has plenty of miles on his legs, is on the wrong side of 30 and hasn't produced much of note on the field this season, he's a good locker-room person who can help show Johnson the way.