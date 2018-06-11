Top 100 Players of 2018, Nos. 21-30: Matt Ryan falls down

Look up. Do you see that? That mass of human way up in the sky isn't Superman. No, it's Jordan, on his meteoric rise from No. 99 in 2016, unranked in 2017 and all the way up to No. 26 in 2018. That's what a stellar team season will do for a player, as will a career-high in his position's most important statistic: sacks. Jordan posted 13 in 2017, one half-sack better than his 2013 total, and finds himself back in the Top 100 for the second time in three years. Opposite the league's second-best offense (in terms of yards per game), Jordan was a menace off the edge for the Saints' defense, which did its part in helping New Orleans to an 11-5 record and an NFC South crown. With most of the same team coming back, these Saints are loaded and ready for another deep run.