Top 100 Players: Julio Jones among biggest snubs from top 10

MAURICE JONES-DREW: Chandler Jones balled out again in 2019, posting a career-high 19 sacks and leading the league with eight forced fumbles. Yet, he's still not getting the respect he deserves, as evidenced by his exclusion from the top 10. He's an absolute game-wrecker who's finished among the top two in sacks in two of the last three seasons. I expect more people to notice Jones' impact as the Arizona Cardinals improve as a team. And hopefully, they'll start to give him the credit he deserves.

STEVE SMITH SR.: I'm going to be honest with you. (I know, what's new?) Every wide receiver who finished in the top 15 statistically (catches and/or yards) last season -- especially those on playoff teams (looking at you, Julian Edelman) -- should be in the Top 100. Quarterbacks get all the praise, but receivers are the players making the NFL go round. I saw the recent Twitter conversation between Mike Evans and Keenan Allen, and I agree that they don't get the credit they deserve. So, my answer to the question posed in the intro of this piece has got to be Julio Jones. I like Matt Ryan and all -- although he often did my Carolina Panthers wrong -- but Jones is what makes the Falcons' offense dangerous. Since 2014, Jones, who's constantly facing double- and triple-teams, has 623 receptions for 9,388 yards (both most in the NFL over that span). And it doesn't look he's going to slow down heading into his 10th season.