'Top 100' madness: Aaron Rodgers lands at No. 11

The Top 100 Players of 2014 countdown reached the top 20 on Wednesday with the unveiling of Nos. 11 through 20.
They've done it again.
Our precious collection of player-voters have added another black mark to the NFL Network's The Top 100 Players of 2014.
The same wizards who left superstar tight end Jimmy Grahamoff last year's list outdid themselves Wednesday night by unveiling Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers at No. 11.
No general manager on terra firma would pick 10 players ahead of Rodgers, but the players have ranked three running backs and a trio of quarterbacks ahead of a signal-caller with the highest career passing rating in NFL history.
The Top 100 is designed to name the game's best players for this year -- not last. Voters, though, clearly factored in the broken left collarbone that cost Rodgers seven games in 2013.
Around The League ranked Rodgers as the game's top quarterback last offseason, and nothing has changed. Chris Wesseling this week placed Green Bay's star passer alone at the top above Peyton Manning, Tom Brady and Drew Brees.
The players clearly disagree.
We'd understand if this was a career retrospective, but The Top 100 is supposed to measure what lies ahead. Rodgers is nearly a decade younger than Peyton and firmly entrenched in his prime.