Top 10 receivers of 2019: DeAndre Hopkins edges Julio Jones

There are those who don't appreciate what JuJu has done over his first two NFL seasons because he has played with the likes of Antonio Brown, Le'Veon Bell and Ben Roethlisberger. Trust me, I know what it's like playing next to a superstar -- SEE: Randy Moss in Minnesota and Calvin Johnson in Detroit -- and the good thing about being a WR2 is a lot of pressure doesn't fall on you. You're able to play loose and are given the opportunity to make a ton of plays facing single-coverage. That's what JuJu has done since coming into the league and you have to respect him for it. Now with Brown in Oakland, JuJu should receive even more targets than he had a year ago (166). I see the youngster having another big season of around 1,400 receiving yards and double-digit touchdowns, allowing him to be fully recognized outside of AB's legacy.