Tony Romo, Sam Bradford top Week 10's key throws

Sure, a fake punt helped keep the St. Louis Rams' go-ahead touchdown drive alive. Yes, the Rams only wound up tying the game. That doesn't take away from Sam Bradford's excellent day against the San Francisco 49ers. He needed this performance in a big spot. My selection -- a third-and-eight dart to Danny Amendola in traffic -- was typical of his day. He noticed the 49ers late to line up and got the snap off quickly, which made a difference.