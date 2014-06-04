Tom Savage, Alfred Blue among impact players drafted on Day 3

Savage sat out 2011 (after transferring to Arizona from Rutgers) and 2012 (after transferring to Pittsburgh from Arizona), and thus was rusty in the early part of last season. Still, he showed outstanding improvement in the second half. He has the ideal size (6-4, 228) for the position and excellent arm strength. What he lacks in athleticism he makes up for with intangibles, including smarts, decision-making and leadership qualities. If he'd gotten on the field more frequently in college, I suspect he'd have been drafted higher. I think he'll outperform veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick and the rest of the quarterbacks in Houston. In fact, it would not surprise me to see Savage become the starter at some point this season, if not in Week 1.