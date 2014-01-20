Tom Brady comments on Richard Sherman's rant

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman is no stranger to postgame outbursts. His infamous postgame tweet directed at Tom Brady last season helped make Sherman a star.
Speaking Monday on WEEI-FM, Brady was asked about Sherman's NFC Championship Game aftermath, giving a predictable down-the-middle response.
On NFL Network
Sound FX
will feature Championship Game sound from Richard Sherman, Michael Crabtree, Russell Wilson and more at midnight ET on Wednesday, Jan. 22.
"I don't know him at all," Brady said of Sherman. "I've watched him play. He's that kind of guy. So, you know. I approach the game -- and I have respect for my opponents. That's the way our team always plays. We win with graciousness, and when we lose, we could do better. Some teams don't always do that, or that's not their program.
"The only way to counter that is to beat them," Brady went on. "When you don't win, it's hard not to say -- you just gotta shut your mouth and listen to it. Maybe when you get an opportunity down the road, maybe that's a source of motivation. But they got a good team, they played well all year. They played well at home. And that's why they advanced, too."