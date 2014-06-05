Tom Brady already steering clear of Darrelle Revis

Tom Brady recently told TheMMQB.com's Peter King that he has been joking with Darrelle Revis about building a couple of hotels on Revis Island during spring and summer practices.
In the same breath, Brady conceded that he's already tired of throwing against the Patriots' new lockdown cornerback.
The local media has picked up on the penchant of New England quarterbacks for avoiding Revis' side of the field during this week's OTAs.
According to Karen Guregian of The Boston Globe, Brady didn't throw a single pass to a receiver covered by Revis in Wednesday's 11-on-11 situations -- or even 7-on-7 drills. That outcome didn't change when backup Ryan Mallett came on to relieve Brady.
We're not in the habit of shining too much attention on one practice in early June, but it's telling that offensive teammates are already acknowledging they can't get open against him.
This news comes as no surprise to hardcore Jets fans -- or anyone who has read Nicholas Dawidoff's "Collision Low Crossers," a fly-on-the-wall account of the Jets' 2011 season.
No NFL player is more competitive, more intense or more prepared than Revis. He takes it as an insult if his practice opponent is not properly preparing him for each game.
It's easy to forget just how dominant Revis was before tearing his ACL in 2012. It can be argued that no cornerback ever played the position at a higher level than Revis did from 2009 through 2011.
The early indications out of New England suggest he might be close to recapturing that pre-injury form.
