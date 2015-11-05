Todd Gurley, Tavon Austin being maximized by St. Louis Rams

The success of the Rams' third-ranked rushing offense has been fueled by a move to a zone-based scheme that better suits the team's athletic offensive line. The unit features a pair of rookies (Rob Havenstein and Jamon Brown) and a second-year pro (Robinson) with the collective size, strength and agility to latch onto defenders on the move. The scheme is commonly used on the collegiate level due to the popularity of the zone-read by proponents of the spread, which eases the transition for youngsters adapting to the pro game. Additionally, the scheme allows blockers to work to assigned areas (offensive linemen are instructed to latch onto defenders on their assigned tracks) instead of matching up with designated defenders at the line. Thus, the unit is able to work in concert to create seams at the point of attack, resulting in fewer negative plays and facilitating consistent production from disciplined runners.