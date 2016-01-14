Peyton Manning can lift Denver Broncos with right game plan

In Denver, Gary Kubiak faces the daunting task of building a playoff game plan around a veteran quarterback with limited mobility and declining arm talent in Peyton Manning. Although Manning played at an MVP level as recently as 2013, the 18th-year pro is having what has to be considered the worst season of his career -- or, at the very least, the worst since his 28-pick rookie campaign. Consider that he had the second-most interceptions in the NFL this season (17) despite playing in just 10 games (nine starts). If there are any lingering effects of the foot injury that interrupted his season, his mobility, zip, velocity and range could be limited.