Packers can beat Cardinals by letting Aaron Rodgers play free

Despite the Packers' moderate success running the ball during the regular season, the team features a potent two-headed monster with Eddie Lacy and James Starks sharing the load. Lacy, a third-year pro with a pair of 1,000-yard seasons on his résumé, is a hard-nosed runner with a crafty running style between the tackles. Although he does not appear to be in optimal condition, he remains a viable threat to grind out tough yards between the tackles. Lacy only had four runs of 20-plus yards during the regular season, and he averaged just 4.1 yards per carry. But against the Redskins, Lacy averaged 5.3 yards per carry and popped off a 30-yard run that showcased his potential as a feature runner, as you can see in the video below: