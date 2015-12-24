Kirk Cousins, Redskins' offense powering NFC East title push

In Washington, the Redskins have featured Reed as the queen on the chessboard in the red zone. McVay and Gruden have positioned the 6-foot-2, 237-pounder in multiple spots (outside, slot, H-back and traditional tight end) to exploit favorable matchups on the perimeter. Reed has terrorized opponents from every spot on the field, but it has been his ability to win on the outside that makes him a problem for defensive coordinators. He is a rare big-bodied pass catcher with superb route running skills and agility. He capably runs slants and skinny post-routes from a flanked position, but he also has the size and leaping ability to win on fade routes against smallish defenders. Defensive coordinators are unable to slow down Reed with traditional tactics, due to his athletic superiority and the presence of a talented cast of pass catchers on the perimeter.