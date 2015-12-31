Minnesota Vikings will win North and become true NFC power

From a schematic standpoint, the Vikings' offense features a number of "layups" and quick-rhythm throws that allow Bridgewater to play "connect the dots" from the pocket. He is asked to quickly process information during the pre- and post-snap phases and deliver the ball to the first receiver who breaks open. With the Vikings' offense featuring a number of "catch and run" specialists on the perimeter, the small-ball approach has yielded solid results for the squad. Most importantly, it has allowed Bridgewater to move the chains without putting the ball in harm's way. Of the 36 NFL quarterbacks with at least 125 pass attempts under 10 air yards, Bridgewater is the only one without an interception (9:0 touchdown-to-interception ratio and a 99.9 passer rating on passes of 10 air yards or less).