Tyrann Mathieu is Arizona Cardinals' most valuable defender

Consider the play in the video below, from the Cardinals' Week 15 matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles last season, in which Mathieu perfectly reads the route combination and undercuts the outside receiver at the break point to snag an interception. At the snap, Mathieu recognizes the trips set. He keys the route by the WR2 to determine whether to expand to the numbers or sit in the hook/curl area in the Cardinals' Cover 3-Buzz coverage (three deep, four under, with the strong safety positioned in the hook zone). With the quarterback instructed to throw the ball well before the receiver comes out of his break, Mathieu's superb recognition skills produce a critical turnover. Yes, Mathieu unfortunately tore his ACL on this play, but not before demonstrating his proficiency in reading the offense: