Pittsburgh Steelers' defense poised to drive Super Bowl push

Here is an example of the Steelers' version of Tampa 2 from their Week 14 matchup against Cincinnati. The Steelers are in their nickel defense (two defensive linemen, four linebackers and five defensive backs) playing the standard version with five underneath droppers and a pair of deep safeties splitting the field in half. Timmons is the key man in the coverage as the "run through" player down the middle. He is responsible for taking the WR2 or WR3 down the seam on vertical routes. Timmons' presence down the middle allows the safeties to play wider to defend deep passes along the boundary. The corners are instructed to jam the outside receivers and funnel them to the inside. After making the initial jam, the corners are expected to read the WR2 (the slot receiver) to determine whether to run or squat on the outside. (If the WR2 goes vertical, the corner must run with the WR1 down the field.) On this play, the Steelers get great jams on the outside receivers and sink deep enough to discourage AJ McCarron from making a throw down the field. As a result, the quarterback drops the ball off to the running back in the flat. The Steelers see the ball thrown and hustle to the running back to hold Jeremy Hill to a 5-yard gain: