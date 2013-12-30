Around the League

Todd Bowles, Gase, McDaniels, Quinn on Browns' radar

Published: Dec 30, 2013 at 07:16 AM
The Cleveland Browns are wasting little time sourcing candidates to replace the fired Rob Chudzinski.

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Browns on Monday lined up their first coaching prospect in Seattle Seahawks defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, according to a source informed of the team's thinking.

The Browns also have inquired about Denver Broncos offensive coordinator Adam Gase, Rapoport was told.

Gase has just one year at the coordinator level, overseeing a Broncos attack that's shredded the record books behind the sizzling play of 37-year-old Peyton Manning, who, incidentally, is two years older than Gase.

Quinn returned to Seattle this season after spending two years as the defensive coordinator at the University of Florida. Prior to that, he coached defensive linemen with the Seahawks in 2010.

The overt challenge for this finicky front office? Convincing candidates -- on the heels of firing Chudzinski after just 352 days -- that the Cleveland situation is stable enough to take a chance on.

A source close to the New England play-caller told Rapoport that it's no sure thing that McDaniels would accept a role with the Browns, if offered.

The Browns also have reached out to Cardinals defensive coordinator Todd Bowles about the head coaching position, according to Rapoport. Bowles is expected to be a hot name this offseason.

UPDATE: Rapoport reports that Gase will wait until his season is over to interview for any head coaching position, per a source informed of Gase's thinking.

