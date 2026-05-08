Titans OC Brian Daboll: QB Cam Ward picking up offense 'very quickly'

"He is a young professional," Daboll said Thursday of Ward, via the team’s official website. "He wants to be great. He is instinctive. When we are just watching the tape, he is able to communicate the things that he sees and why he did certain things when we watch the tape from last year. When we are installing the new system to him, concepts and things like that, he is able to pick things up very quickly. It has been awesome to work with him."

Getting the system down in the spring will allow Ward to develop faster when the real work begins in training camp.

The Titans' goal this offseason has been to buffer Ward as much as possible. The QB flashed big-time play ability as a rookie, with exciting splash plays, and showed the ability to lead comebacks. But the mundane, station-to-station plays need work.

Ward's development is why Daboll was hired as new coach Robert Saleh's offensive coordinator. It's why they inked Wan'Dale Robinson and used the No. 4 overall pick on receiver Carnell Tate.