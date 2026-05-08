Titans OC Brian Daboll: QB Cam Ward picking up offense 'very quickly'

The development of Cam Ward is priority A, B and C in Tennessee this offseason. So far, we've only heard positive things from the Titans on that front.
Ward is learning his second offense in two seasons, with former Giants head man Brian Daboll tasked with getting the most from the former No. 1 overall pick. Quarterbacks who cycle through different offenses every year, having to learn a new system, new terminology, new reads, and new styles, rather than progressing to graduate-level courses in one system, can struggle.
Daboll believes Ward has made early progress and has shown to be a quick study.
"He is a young professional," Daboll said Thursday of Ward, via the team’s official website. "He wants to be great. He is instinctive. When we are just watching the tape, he is able to communicate the things that he sees and why he did certain things when we watch the tape from last year. When we are installing the new system to him, concepts and things like that, he is able to pick things up very quickly. It has been awesome to work with him."
Getting the system down in the spring will allow Ward to develop faster when the real work begins in training camp.
The Titans' goal this offseason has been to buffer Ward as much as possible. The QB flashed big-time play ability as a rookie, with exciting splash plays, and showed the ability to lead comebacks. But the mundane, station-to-station plays need work.
Ward's development is why Daboll was hired as new coach Robert Saleh's offensive coordinator. It's why they inked Wan'Dale Robinson and used the No. 4 overall pick on receiver Carnell Tate.
The situation around Ward is clearly better than it was entering his rookie season. Now it's on the QB to cash in.