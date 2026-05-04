Brian Daboll: 'Good to have' Calvin Ridley with Titans amid additions to WR room

The Tennessee Titans bolstered the receiver room this offseason with the additions of Carnell Tate and Wan'Dale Robinson . The moves cast doubt on the status of Calvin Ridley .

Over the weekend, new coordinator Brian Daboll was asked about Ridley's place in the offense. Daboll noted his experience with the wideout when both were at Alabama.

"Rid is Rid," Daboll said, via The Tennessean. "I've got a long-standing relationship with Rid back to 2017. He means a lot to me as a player. He was a good player for us when I was at Alabama. But as a person, we've developed a good relationship. It's good to have him here. We've changed some stuff as we've went, but he's smart. He's a good player. He's a good teammate. I've got a lot of appreciation and love for Rid."