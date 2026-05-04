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Brian Daboll: 'Good to have' Calvin Ridley with Titans amid additions to WR room

Published: May 04, 2026 at 09:21 AM
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Kevin Patra

Senior News Writer

The Tennessee Titans bolstered the receiver room this offseason with the additions of Carnell Tate and Wan'Dale Robinson. The moves cast doubt on the status of Calvin Ridley.

Over the weekend, new coordinator Brian Daboll was asked about Ridley's place in the offense. Daboll noted his experience with the wideout when both were at Alabama.

"Rid is Rid," Daboll said, via The Tennessean. "I've got a long-standing relationship with Rid back to 2017. He means a lot to me as a player. He was a good player for us when I was at Alabama. But as a person, we've developed a good relationship. It's good to have him here. We've changed some stuff as we've went, but he's smart. He's a good player. He's a good teammate. I've got a lot of appreciation and love for Rid."

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The response won't quell questions about Ridley's future. His 2026 campaign was shortened by injuries and marred by drops. He generated just 303 yards on 17 catches with zero touchdowns in seven games played. The 31-year-old's rapport with Cam Ward never materialized before his season ended following a broken fibula in Week 11.

Ridley restructured his contract in March, taking an $8.75 million pay cut to remain in Tennessee, with added incentives to recoup some of the money.

The wideout's experience with Daboll is a positive, but with Tate and Robinson atop the depth chart, and youngsters Elic Ayomanor and Chimere Dike looking for reps, it remains to be seen what role Ridley will have in 2026.

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