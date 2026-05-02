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Titans OC Brian Daboll on No. 4 overall pick WR Carnell Tate: 'He's going to have to come in here and earn everything'

Published: May 02, 2026 at 01:13 PM
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Christian Gonzales

Digital Content Producer

The Tennessee Titans were one of the NFL teams to have a surprise pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

With a new defensive minded head coach in Robert Saleh, many on their mock drafts had the Titans adding a defensive player. However, the Titans decided to select Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate with the No. 4 overall pick.

Despite Tate being a top-five selection in the draft, Titans offensive coordinator Brian Daboll is letting it be known that Tate will have to put in the work, even at rookie minicamps, to be a contributor in Year 1.

"The draft picks, [Carnell] Tate was a good player for us on our board," Daboll told reporters on Saturday. "Again, he's going to have to come in here and earn everything. But he has a good skillset. He could do a variety of things, contested catches, run routes, very smart. So, we were happy to get him along with the other draft picks and free agents that we got."

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Standing at 6-foot-2 and 192 pounds, Tate showcased in his junior and final season with the Buckeyes that he could be a WR1 at the NFL level. At Ohio State, he produced 51 catches for 875 yards and nine touchdowns in 2025 despite missing three games due to injury.

Tennessee adding Tate to its roster was a priority to help quarterback Cam Ward. The Titans also added former Giants wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson and veteran K.J. Osborn in the offseason.

Even Titans assistant general manager Dave Ziegler said that Tate was the "clear guy" for Tennessee at No. 4 overall.

Nonetheless, Tate is echoing Daboll's message by putting in the work and making the most of his opportunity.

"Just prove my worth," Tate said this week, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s official website. "And prove to the coaches that they can trust me. Just get up to the level of the older guys, the vets here, and prove that I am trustworthy to them as well."

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