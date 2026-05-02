Titans OC Brian Daboll on No. 4 overall pick WR Carnell Tate: 'He's going to have to come in here and earn everything'

The Tennessee Titans were one of the NFL teams to have a surprise pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

With a new defensive minded head coach in Robert Saleh, many on their mock drafts had the Titans adding a defensive player. However, the Titans decided to select Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate with the No. 4 overall pick.

Despite Tate being a top-five selection in the draft, Titans offensive coordinator Brian Daboll is letting it be known that Tate will have to put in the work, even at rookie minicamps, to be a contributor in Year 1.