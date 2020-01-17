Titans must attempt to lock up Ryan Tannehill and Derrick Henry

The case for signing Ryan Tannehill: It is well known that I was a fan of Tannehill, who is a personal friend, when he was entering the 2012 NFL Draft, and my support for him hasn't wavered despite the bumps in Miami that led the Dolphins to trade the former No. 8 overall pick to Tennessee. And while I like Marcus Mariota and hoped he would emerge as a franchise quarterback, it's obvious that coach Mike Vrabel made the right decision to switch from Mariota to Tannehill midseason, sparking the run that the Titans are currently on. Tannehill proceeded to lead the NFL in regular-season passer rating (117.5) while throwing 22 touchdown passes against six picks in 10 starts. While his postseason numbers have been far from spectacular (15 of 29 for 160 yards and two touchdowns against zero picks), his performance harkens back to what Bob Griese used to do for the Dolphins' championship teams of the 1970s, making enough plays to help secure wins for a team carried by a strong running game and defense. Tannehill might not be throwing the ball much in January, but then again, he only needed six attempts against the Ravens to complete two touchdown passes, including a 45-yard deep shot, and give Tennessee all the lead it would need in a Divisional Round upset.