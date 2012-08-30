Titans' Kenny Britt calls one-game ban 'gift from God'

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Kenny Britt was thrilled to learn the NFL had suspended him for only one game in connection with his July DUI arrest, calling the ban "a gift from God" on Thursday, according to the National Football Post.
Britt likely was expecting a harsher punishment following his eighth incident involving the police since he entered the NFL in 2009. He has made two separate visits to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to discuss his off-the-field behavior.
It was all trending toward a multigame ban, but Britt caught a break.
"Actually, it's a gift from God that it's only one week," said Britt, who didn't play in the Titans' 10-6 preseason victory over the New Orleans Saints. "I'm just happy that God spoke to him (Goodell) and put the right thing in his heart, and I'll move forward. It's definitely a relief."
Britt said he won't appeal the suspension. He'll train on his own during the week he's banned from the team's facility and plans to be ready when the Titans meet the San Diego Chargers in Week 2.
It's close to a best-case scenario for Britt, who might not have been ready for the season opener anyway. The wide receiver, who's coming back from three knee surgeries in the past 10 months, was removed from the physically unable to perform list Wednesday.
Britt was arrested and charged with driving under the influence July 20 after he attempted to pass through a security gate at the Fort Campbell Army installation on the Tennessee-Kentucky state line. It's unlikely Goodell will be so forgiving if Britt slips up again.