Tim Tebow ribbed by Jets teammate Bart Scott over shirtless run

"I mean, it's humility," Scott said. "How can you ever not accept somebody who has humility, who works hard, who's a great teammate? I mean, I knew Tebow well before he came here and he showed me the respect to seek me out, ask me how to be a better pro. I mean, guys don't do that. You see the cameras that follow him. Half of you guys wouldn't be here if he wasn't here. But, he takes it all in stride and it never affects his relationship with his teammates.