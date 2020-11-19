Three NFL teams better than their records -- and three that are worse

A 5-0 start made Russell Wilson an early front-runner for MVP honors -- but we've seen since that even a quarterback as great as Wilson can only take this Seahawks team so far. Seattle has lost three of its last four games, with two of those defeats (against Arizona in Week 7 and Buffalo in Week 9) coming despite the Seahawks scoring 34 points in each game. That tells you just how bad this defense is, particularly against the pass; Seattle ranks as the worst team in the league in both total and passing yards allowed. The Seahawks have the easiest remaining schedule in the NFL heading into Week 11, based on opponents' winning percentage, and after their upcoming Thursday Night Football showdown with the Cardinals, they will play only more one team that currently sits above .500. I expect Seattle to make the playoffs. But I can't count on the Seahawks to do much once there, unless there is a stark defensive improvement ahead.