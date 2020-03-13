The Brandt Report

Three NFL free agents who should stay and three who should go

Published: Mar 13, 2020 at 02:30 AM
Headshot_Author_Gil_Brandt_1400x1000
Gil Brandt

NFL.com Senior Analyst

Free agency essentially boils down to a choice: stay or go.

Not every player will have the option to leave, specifically those who will be hit with the franchise tag, and not every player will want to leave. Some will recommit to the team they most recently suited up for. Others, however, will be donning different colors or scoping out a new city.

As the free agency period draws nearer, I've highlighted three free agents whose best option is remaining where they are -- and three who should definitely leave for new teams. (Note that players are listed with their current teams.)

THREE PLAYERS WHO SHOULD STAY

Tom Brady, QB, New England Patriots

Brady recently texted his former offensive coordinator, Sirius XM NFL Radio's Charlie Weis, to remind him that nobody but Brady knows what's happening with his pending free agent status and NFL future. The football world is anxiously waiting to find out where arguably the greatest quarterback of all time will spend the 2020 season. But the 42-year-old will have a limited number of suitors, based on his age, system fit and concerns about a dip in production last season, even though a lack of support at the skill positions might have contributed to those struggles. The Patriots -- who are known for jettisoning veteran talent in advance of their inevitable decline -- might have similar concerns about Brady.

However, if Bill Belichick and Co. are open to another go-around with Brady, the benefits of sticking with the only franchise the quarterback has ever known outweigh the potential positives of leaving for a team like the Titans or Chargers. A new team would come with uncertainties; staying in New England would allow Brady to conduct his 21st NFL season in a familiar place on a team that will know exactly what he's capable of -- one that he can know will be favored to win the AFC East again, thus putting him in position to potentially add to his collection of Super Bowl rings. While some of the greatest QBs ever -- including Joe Namath, Johnny Unitas, Brett Favre and Peyton Manning -- ended up playing for multiple teams, there is something to be said for the idea of Brady being a Patriot for life.

Leonard Williams, DL, New York Giants

The Giants could use the franchise tag to hang on to Williams, in whom general manager Dave Gettleman already invested -- as part of a somewhat-risky decision -- a pair of draft picks while acquiring the former first-rounder from the Jets via trade last October. But if Williams does hit the market, and if he receives an offer from the Giants that is close to what he would get elsewhere, he should strongly consider staying with the team that seemingly wants to structure the defensive line around him, and which could be providing him with more help via the fourth overall pick in the draft. (New Giants coach Joe Judge scouted Derrick Brownat Auburn's pro day.)

Jason Pierre-Paul, Edge, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs coach Bruce Arians said in December keeping the defensive front seven together is a priority for him, but that will be tricky, with Shaq Barrett, Carl Nassib and Jason Pierre-Paul are all headed for free agency. Barrett will likely be tagged, leaving Pierre-Paul potentially free to sign elsewhere. JPP was mentioned in my article listing free agents with maximum leverage heading into the signing period for a reason: He played a significant role in Barrett's 19.5-sack season. After Barrett's hot start (nine sacks in his first four games), opposing offensive lines began to focus on him, cutting down on his production -- until Pierre-Paul returned from offseason neck surgery in Week 8, forcing opponents to account for two potent pass-rushing threats. Barrett went on to notch 10.5 more sacks in his final 10 games, while JPP added 8.5 of his own. If the Bucs lock down Barrett and make a competitive offer to JPP, he should think about re-teaming with Barrett and continuing to build on the momentum they established in Tampa last season.

THREE PLAYERS WHO SHOULD LEAVE

Teddy Bridgewater, QB, New Orleans Saints

Last offseason, Bridgewater passed on a chance to start for the Dolphins, choosing instead to re-sign with New Orleans for another year of backup duty behind Drew Brees. Then, when Brees went down with a thumb injury, Bridgewater stepped up and compiled a 5-0 record with a 9:2 TD-to-INT ratio, answering any remaining doubts about his ability to once again be a bona fide starting QB after his 2016 knee injury. With Brees coming back for another season and Taysom Hill also likely to return, it would make little sense for either side to have Bridgewater on the Saints' roster in 2020, with Bridgewater appearing ready to bolt for a starting opportunity and New Orleans lacking the cap space to keep him. Tampa is an intriguing possibility for the 27-year-old; after Jameis Winston's 30-interception 2019, the Bucs would surely appreciate Bridgewater's turnover-averse ways.

Yannick Ngakoue, Edge, Jacksonville Jaguars

In the wake of reports that the Jaguarsintend to use the franchise tag on him, Ngakoue made it clear he wants out of Jacksonville. Though the team will be shorthanded after having bid farewell to veterans A.J. Bouye, Marcell Dareus and Jake Ryan, the ideal scenario for both sides could be for the Jags to tag Ngakoue, then find a trade partner who could send draft picks to Jacksonville and offer a big-bucks extension to Ngakoue, a la the trades that sent Frank Clark from the Seahawks to the Chiefs and Dee Ford from the Chiefs to the 49ers last offseason.

*UPDATE: The Jaguars have placed the franchise tag on Ngakoue. *

Joe Schobert, LB, Cleveland Browns

This one is a bit of a cheat, because while the Browns haven't indicated anything officially, Cleveland.com reported in February that the team won't be re-signing the linebacker this offseason as it focuses on filling glaring needs on the offensive line. But if Cleveland doesn't want him, Schobert should have no trouble finding someone willing to pay him $10 million per season this offseason -- as a defender who can make plays in space and serve a leadership role, he'll be well worth that cost. In 2019, the 26-year-old registered a career-high nine passes defensed and four picks.

Follow Gil Brandt on Twitter @Gil_Brandt.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Gil Brandt's Hot 100: Ranking top prospects in 2022 NFL Draft class

Gil Brandt ranks the top 100 prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft class. Does Aidan Hutchinson reign supreme? Is Evan Neal the top offensive lineman? Is any QB higher than Malik Willis?

news

2022 NFL Draft: Ten teams that most need to ace their picks

Gil Brandt eyes the 10 teams that most need to ace the 2022 NFL Draft. Can Robert Saleh's Jets keep their rebuild on track? Will the Packers give Aaron Rodgers receiver help? Might Bill Belichick's Patriots snag a difference-maker or two?

news

2022 NFL Draft: Quarterback prospect-team fits after free agency frenzy

After a momentously active beginning to the free agency period, Gil Brandt scans the NFL landscape to find strong team fits for some of the top quarterback prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft class.

news

2022 NFL free agency: 10 boom-or-bust players on the market

Will Terron Armstead play like a star left tackle? Can Cordarrelle Patterson keep the good vibes going after a breakout 2021? Gil Brandt highlights 10 boom-or-bust players on the free agency market in 2022.

news

2022 NFL free agency: Team fits for 10 notable free agents

Could James Conner find a new home in Florida? Might Marcus Mariota get a chance to revive his career in the Midwest? Gil Brandt identifies team fits for 10 notable free agents.

news

How Charley Taylor almost became a Dallas Cowboy

Gil Brandt remembers how the late Charley Taylor almost became a member of the Dallas Cowboys -- and how a fortuitous meeting in Brandt's office helped change the course of Taylor's career.

news

2022 NFL free agency: One free agent each NFC team must keep

Should the Falcons keep Cordarrelle Patterson in town? Will Von Miller and the Rams make a run at repeating as champions? Gil Brandt identifies one free agent each NFC team must keep.

news

2022 NFL free agency: One free agent each AFC team must keep

Will the Bengals extend Jessie Bates? Can the Chargers hang on to Mike Williams? Gil Brandt eyes one free agent each AFC team must keep.

news

Top 15 Pittsburgh Steelers of all time: Where does Ben Roethlisberger rank?

Where does recently retired QB Ben Roethlisberger rank among the best Pittsburgh players ever? Gil Brandt assembles a list of the top 15 Steelers of all time.

news

2021 Defensive All-Rookie Team: Micah Parsons leads the way

Gil Brandt assembles a roster of the best defensive rookies of the 2021 NFL season. Who else joins Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons?

news

Gardner Minshew trade fits: Six teams that could use the Eagles QB in 2022

Could Gardner Minshew bring a steady hand to the Broncos or some extra juice to the Lions? Gil Brandt eyes six potential trade fits for the Eagles quarterback in 2022.

news

Assessing playoff chances of every .500 team going into Week 14 of 2021 NFL season

Jimmy Garoppolo's San Francisco 49ers have exactly as many wins as they do losses. Will they go on to make the playoffs? Gil Brandt looks at the playoff chances of all five .500 teams in the NFL.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE