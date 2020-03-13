Three NFL free agents who should stay and three who should go

However, if Bill Belichick and Co. are open to another go-around with Brady, the benefits of sticking with the only franchise the quarterback has ever known outweigh the potential positives of leaving for a team like the Titans or Chargers. A new team would come with uncertainties; staying in New England would allow Brady to conduct his 21st NFL season in a familiar place on a team that will know exactly what he's capable of -- one that he can know will be favored to win the AFC East again, thus putting him in position to potentially add to his collection of Super Bowl rings. While some of the greatest QBs ever -- including Joe Namath, Johnny Unitas, Brett Favre and Peyton Manning -- ended up playing for multiple teams, there is something to be said for the idea of Brady being a Patriot for life.