Theo Riddick leads Lions' backfield in Week 8 return

DeMarco Murray got off to his typical rip-roaring start on Thursday night but was sidelined for parts of the game with a foot injury (MRI results were negative). That opened the door for rookie Derrick Henry to see the most touches of his brief career, and be productive with them. The Titans were shoveling an inordinate amount of touches onto Murray's plate, and him finally showing signs of wear and tear could force the team to turn to Henry more often. Murray will remain the lead back moving forward, but it looks as if Henry will have weekly flex value if he starts spelling Murray more often. The former Heisman winner demonstrated his versatility as a runner and pass-catcher on Thursday night, hopefully giving the coaching staff more confidence in him.