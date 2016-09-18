The Texans WRs emerge in Week 2 opportunity report

Through two weeks Alshon Jeffery only holds a 22.8 percent share of the Bears passing targets, which is a far cry from the dominant 31 percent share he garnered in his nine healthy games from 2015. Jeffery balled out early in the game, catching a 49-yard bomb and then drawing a pass interference penalty in the end zone right after which set up a goal line rushing touchdown. Yet, because they didn't feed him in the second half for a consecutive week, Jeffery finished with "just" five catches for 96 yards. In the preseason Jeffery looked like a locked-in high-end WR1 as a target hog, but that hasn't been the case thus far. However, with Jay Cutler expected to miss multiple weeks and Brian Hoyer now the Bears starter, there is some reason for hope this turns back around. Hoyer rightfully had tunnel vision for DeAndre Hopkins last year and could develop the same for Jeffery as no other Bears pass-catcher emerged as an option to command targets through two weeks.