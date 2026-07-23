The NFL adopted the Rooney Rule in 2003 based on recommendations made by the league's Workplace Diversity Committee, now known as the Diversity Committee. It was named after then-chairman of the committee, Dan Rooney, the late owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The committee's initial focus was on the historically low number of minorities in head coaching positions. The policy originally required every team with a head coaching vacancy to interview at least one or more minority candidates before making a new hire.

Over the years, the Rooney Rule has expanded to include a greater number of positions across NFL clubs. NFL teams are now required to interview at least two external candidates who are persons of color and/or women for vacant head coach, GM and coordinator positions. And for vacant quarterback coach and senior level executive positions, the Rule ensures that clubs interview at least one candidate who is a person of color and/or a woman. Clubs are free to interview as many candidates as they choose, and the Rule places no limit on the number of candidates a club can consider.

Additionally, teams who have a person of color or woman executive or coach hired by another team as a head coach or primary football executive are awarded a compensatory draft pick.