The GIFs that help explain the NFL in Week 7

The Browns' perennial struggles used to be a sad in a lovable pre-2016 Chicago Cubs kind of way for NFL fans. It's not so lovable right now. We have reached unprecedented levels of ineptitude in Berea, and the worst part is that there is zero evidence that things are going to get better in the short- or long term. The team went out of its way to miss out on Carson Wentz and Deshaun Watson in back-to-back years. I used to chalk up the Browns' eternal quarterback hunt to a combination of bad fortune and bad direction. But Cleveland's current plight has nothing to do with bad luck. What have we seen to suggest the Browns have the right leadership upstairs or on the sideline?