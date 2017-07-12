The All-Time Bill Belichick Team

Famously drafted in the sixth round (199th overall) in 2000, Brady has since thrown for 61,582 yards (currently the fourth-most ever) with 456 touchdown passes (also the fourth-most in history), five Super Bowl wins and four Super Bowl MVP awards under Belichick's direction. Basically, he and Belichick have formed the best coach-quarterback combination of all time, edging out Tom Landry and Roger Staubach. And while Brady clearly has an abundance of inherent talent, I was surprised by just how great he proved to be under Belichick. You wonder how things might have turned out for Brady if he'd gone to another team (and coach).