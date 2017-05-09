Texans, Cowboys among most vulnerable division winners

Bill Belichick and Tom Brady are the most successful coach-QB combination in NFL history. They've won the AFC East 14 times in the last 16 seasons, and there's really no reason to think they won't take the title for a ninth straight year, especially with Belichick's slew of win-now acquisitions and the incredible organizational continuity. So why isn't New England No. 8? The schedule is brutal. After a Week 9 bye, the Patriots play five of six on the road. In Week 10, they visit Denver for a Sunday night game, then travel to Mexico City to face the Raiders. Then they play Miami in New England before three straight away contests: at Buffalo, at Miami and at Pittsburgh. That's a daunting stretch, and it opens the slightest crack of vulnerability.