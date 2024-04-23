 Skip to main content
Around the NFL

Tennessee Titans 2024 NFL Draft Guide: What you need to know

Published: Apr 23, 2024 at 12:52 PM
logo-nfl-media-research-v2
NFL Research

Hey Titans fans! It's time to get ready for the 2024 NFL Draft with exclusive team insights and analysis.

Read below to get a sense for Tennessee's projected picks, positional needs, selection history, GM draft notes and more, all courtesy of the NFL's research team.

And don't forget to tune in on Thursday, April 25th at 8:00 p.m. ET for live coverage of the draft on NFL Network and NFL+.

Tennessee Titans Draft Overview

2023 record: 6-11
Fourth in AFC South; missed playoffs

Titans 2024 draft picks (7):

Round 1, pick 7
Round 2, pick 38
Round 4, pick 106
Round 5, pick 146 (acquired from Philadelphia Eagles in Kevin Byard trade)
Round 6, pick 182 (acquired from Philadelphia Eagles in Kevin Byard trade)
Round 7, pick 242 (acquired from Philadelphia Eagles in Ugo Amadi trade)
Round 7, pick 252 (acquired from Kansas City Chiefs in L'Jarius Sneed trade)

Titans team needs (according to Chad Reuter): Offensive Tackle, Edge, Defensive Tackle, Wide Receiver, Linebacker

Projected Titans first-round selection, via NFL.com draft analysts:

Table inside Article
Analyst Pick No. 7
Daniel Jeremiah OT Joe Alt (ND)
Charles Davis OT Joe Alt (ND)
Lance Zierlein OT Joe Alt (ND)
Bucky Brooks OT Olu Fashanu (PSU)
Peter Schrager OT Joe Alt (ND)

(See all projections at Mock Draft Central)

Titans 2024 Opponents

Home

Texans, Colts, Jaguars, Patriots, Jets, Vikings, Packers, Bengals

Away

Texans, Colts, Jaguars, Bills, Dolphins, Bears, Lions, Commanders, Chargers

Titans Notable Activity Tracker (2024 offseason):

Table inside Article
Adds Losses
HC Brian Callahan (Bengals) CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (Cardinals)
RB Tony Pollard (Cowboys) DE Denico Autry (Texans)
C Lloyd Cushenberry (Broncos) LB Azeez Al-Shaair (Texans)
CB Chidobe Awuzie (Bengals) C Aaron Brewer (Dolphins)
LB Kenneth Murray (Chargers) RB Derrick Henry (Ravens)
G Saahdiq Charles (Commanders) WR Chris Moore (Cardinals)
QB Mason Rudolph (Steelers) T Andre Dillard (released)
WR Calvin Ridley (Jaguars) DE Trevis Gipson (Jaguars)
DT Sebastian Joseph-Day (49ers) CB Kristian Fulton (Chargers)
CB L'Jarius Sneed (Chiefs) G Calvin Throckmorton (Broncos)

Titans Decision Makers

Chairman, Board of Directors: Amy Adams Strunk

President and CEO: Burke Nihill

Executive VP/General Manager: Ran Carthon

Head Coach: Brian Callahan

Ran Carthon

- Carthon is entering his 2nd season as Titans GM

- 2021-22: SF Director of Player Personnel

- 2017-20: SF Director of Pro Personnel

- 2012-16: STL/LAR Director of Player Personnel

- 2018-11: ATL Pro Scout

- 2004-06: NFL RB with Colts

- TEN went 6-10 in 2023 (Carthon's 1st season as GM)

- TEN: 57-41 under Jon Robinson as GM from 2016-22

- In Carthon's 6 seasons as SF Director of player/pro personnel, the 49ers drafted 5 first-team All-Pros:

- LB Fred Warner (3x), TE George Kittle (2x), WR Deebo Samuel, DE Nick Bosa, S Talanoa Hufanga (SF made the NFC Champ in 4 of last 5 seasons)

- The Titans drafted 5 Pro Bowlers & 3 1st-Team All-Pros under GM Jon Robinson

- Pro Bowl: S Kevin Byard, RB Derrick Henry & WR A.J. Brown, LB Harold Landry, DT Jeffery Simmons (Byard, Henry & Brown are no longer on team)

- All-Pro: Byard, Henry, T Jack Conklin (all 3 are no longer on team)

- Just 1 of TEN's 1st-round picks prior to 2021 is still on the team (DT Jeffery Simmons)

- Carthon made 6 draft selections in the 2023 NFL Draft (his first draft as TEN GM)

- Used all 6 picks on offensive players (2 OL, QB, RB, WR, TE)

- Selected OL Peter Skoronski at No. 11 overall (started all 14 games played at LG in 2023)

- Traded up from No. 41 to No. 33 overall in the 2nd Rd to select QB Will Levis (made 9 starts as a rookie: 3-6 QB W-L, 8 pass TD, 4 INT)

- Carthon gave free agent WR Calvin Ridley a 4-year, $92.0M (23.0 APY) this offseason

- Ridley had 1,016 rec yards & 8 rec TD in 2023 with JAX (both led team)

- TEN traded away WR A.J. Brown to PHI during the 1st night of the 2022 NFL draft (received No. 18 & No. 101 overall; selected WR Treylon Burks at No. 18), Jon Robinson was GM

- Carthon traded for former Chiefs CB L'Jarius Sneed this offseason

- Sent 2024 7th Round (No. 221) & 2025 3rd for Sneed & 2024 7th Round (No. 252)

- Sneed is a 2-time Super Bowl Champion (SB LVII & LVIII with Chiefs)

- NGS: Sneed allowed 0 TD in on 90 targets in 2023 (only player with 80+ targets that allowed 0 TD in 2023)

- Over the past 5 Drafts, the Titans have not used a top-3 round pick on an edge rusher, safety or tight end

Highest drafted Titans player by position, past 5 Drafts

Table inside Article
Position Player Round Overall Year
QB Will Levis 2nd 33rd 2023
RB Tyjae Spears 3rd 81st 2023
WR Treylon Burks 1st 18th 2022
TE Chigoziem Okonkwo 4th 143rd 2022
OT Peter Skoronski 1st 11th 2023
IOL Nate Davis 3rd 82nd 2019
DT Jeffery Simmons 1st 19th 2019
EDGE Rashad Weaver 4th 135th 2021
LB Monty Rice 3rd 93rd 2021
CB Caleb Farley 1st 22nd 2021
S Amani Hooker 4th 116th 2019

Last time Titans picked each position in first round:

Table inside Article
Position Year Player School Pick No. (Overall)
QB 2015 Marcus Mariota Oregon 2nd
RB 2008 Chris Johnson East Carolina 24th
WR 2022 Treylon Burks Arkansas 18th
TE Never
OT 2023 Peter Skoronski Northwestern 11th
OG 2013 Chance Warmack Alabama 10th
C Never `
DE 2010 Derrick Morgan Georgia Tech 16th
DT 2019 Jeffery Simmons Mississippi State 19th
LB 2018 Rashaan Evans Alabama 22nd
CB 2021 Caleb Farley Virginia Tech 22nd
S 2007 Michael Griffin Texas 19th
P Never
K Never

Compiled by the NFL Research team. All data current as of April 16, 2024.

