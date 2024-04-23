Tennessee Titans 2024 NFL Draft Guide: What you need to know

Ran Carthon

- Carthon is entering his 2nd season as Titans GM

- 2021-22: SF Director of Player Personnel

- 2017-20: SF Director of Pro Personnel

- 2012-16: STL/LAR Director of Player Personnel

- 2018-11: ATL Pro Scout

- 2004-06: NFL RB with Colts

- TEN went 6-10 in 2023 (Carthon's 1st season as GM)

- TEN: 57-41 under Jon Robinson as GM from 2016-22

- In Carthon's 6 seasons as SF Director of player/pro personnel, the 49ers drafted 5 first-team All-Pros:

- LB Fred Warner (3x), TE George Kittle (2x), WR Deebo Samuel, DE Nick Bosa, S Talanoa Hufanga (SF made the NFC Champ in 4 of last 5 seasons)

- The Titans drafted 5 Pro Bowlers & 3 1st-Team All-Pros under GM Jon Robinson

- Pro Bowl: S Kevin Byard, RB Derrick Henry & WR A.J. Brown, LB Harold Landry, DT Jeffery Simmons (Byard, Henry & Brown are no longer on team)

- All-Pro: Byard, Henry, T Jack Conklin (all 3 are no longer on team)

- Just 1 of TEN's 1st-round picks prior to 2021 is still on the team (DT Jeffery Simmons)

- Carthon made 6 draft selections in the 2023 NFL Draft (his first draft as TEN GM)

- Used all 6 picks on offensive players (2 OL, QB, RB, WR, TE)

- Selected OL Peter Skoronski at No. 11 overall (started all 14 games played at LG in 2023)

- Traded up from No. 41 to No. 33 overall in the 2nd Rd to select QB Will Levis (made 9 starts as a rookie: 3-6 QB W-L, 8 pass TD, 4 INT)

- Carthon gave free agent WR Calvin Ridley a 4-year, $92.0M (23.0 APY) this offseason

- Ridley had 1,016 rec yards & 8 rec TD in 2023 with JAX (both led team)

- TEN traded away WR A.J. Brown to PHI during the 1st night of the 2022 NFL draft (received No. 18 & No. 101 overall; selected WR Treylon Burks at No. 18), Jon Robinson was GM

- Carthon traded for former Chiefs CB L'Jarius Sneed this offseason

- Sent 2024 7th Round (No. 221) & 2025 3rd for Sneed & 2024 7th Round (No. 252)

- Sneed is a 2-time Super Bowl Champion (SB LVII & LVIII with Chiefs)

- NGS: Sneed allowed 0 TD in on 90 targets in 2023 (only player with 80+ targets that allowed 0 TD in 2023)