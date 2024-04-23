Tennessee Titans 2024 NFL Draft Guide: What you need to know

Hey Titans fans! It's time to get ready for the 2024 NFL Draft with exclusive team insights and analysis.
Read below to get a sense for Tennessee's projected picks, positional needs, selection history, GM draft notes and more, all courtesy of the NFL's research team.
And don't forget to tune in on Thursday, April 25th at 8:00 p.m. ET for live coverage of the draft on NFL Network and NFL+.
Tennessee Titans Draft Overview
2023 record: 6-11
Fourth in AFC South; missed playoffs
Titans 2024 draft picks (7):
Round 1, pick 7
Round 2, pick 38
Round 4, pick 106
Round 5, pick 146 (acquired from Philadelphia Eagles in Kevin Byard trade)
Round 6, pick 182 (acquired from Philadelphia Eagles in Kevin Byard trade)
Round 7, pick 242 (acquired from Philadelphia Eagles in Ugo Amadi trade)
Round 7, pick 252 (acquired from Kansas City Chiefs in L'Jarius Sneed trade)
Titans team needs (according to Chad Reuter): Offensive Tackle, Edge, Defensive Tackle, Wide Receiver, Linebacker
Projected Titans first-round selection, via NFL.com draft analysts:
|Analyst
|Pick No. 7
|Daniel Jeremiah
|OT Joe Alt (ND)
|Charles Davis
|OT Joe Alt (ND)
|Lance Zierlein
|OT Joe Alt (ND)
|Bucky Brooks
|OT Olu Fashanu (PSU)
|Peter Schrager
|OT Joe Alt (ND)
Titans 2024 Opponents
Home
Texans, Colts, Jaguars, Patriots, Jets, Vikings, Packers, Bengals
Away
Texans, Colts, Jaguars, Bills, Dolphins, Bears, Lions, Commanders, Chargers
Titans Notable Activity Tracker (2024 offseason):
|Adds
|Losses
|HC Brian Callahan (Bengals)
|CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (Cardinals)
|RB Tony Pollard (Cowboys)
|DE Denico Autry (Texans)
|C Lloyd Cushenberry (Broncos)
|LB Azeez Al-Shaair (Texans)
|CB Chidobe Awuzie (Bengals)
|C Aaron Brewer (Dolphins)
|LB Kenneth Murray (Chargers)
|RB Derrick Henry (Ravens)
|G Saahdiq Charles (Commanders)
|WR Chris Moore (Cardinals)
|QB Mason Rudolph (Steelers)
|T Andre Dillard (released)
|WR Calvin Ridley (Jaguars)
|DE Trevis Gipson (Jaguars)
|DT Sebastian Joseph-Day (49ers)
|CB Kristian Fulton (Chargers)
|CB L'Jarius Sneed (Chiefs)
|G Calvin Throckmorton (Broncos)
Titans Decision Makers
Chairman, Board of Directors: Amy Adams Strunk
President and CEO: Burke Nihill
Executive VP/General Manager: Ran Carthon
Head Coach: Brian Callahan
Ran Carthon
- Carthon is entering his 2nd season as Titans GM
- 2021-22: SF Director of Player Personnel
- 2017-20: SF Director of Pro Personnel
- 2012-16: STL/LAR Director of Player Personnel
- 2018-11: ATL Pro Scout
- 2004-06: NFL RB with Colts
- TEN went 6-10 in 2023 (Carthon's 1st season as GM)
- TEN: 57-41 under Jon Robinson as GM from 2016-22
- In Carthon's 6 seasons as SF Director of player/pro personnel, the 49ers drafted 5 first-team All-Pros:
- LB Fred Warner (3x), TE George Kittle (2x), WR Deebo Samuel, DE Nick Bosa, S Talanoa Hufanga (SF made the NFC Champ in 4 of last 5 seasons)
- The Titans drafted 5 Pro Bowlers & 3 1st-Team All-Pros under GM Jon Robinson
- Pro Bowl: S Kevin Byard, RB Derrick Henry & WR A.J. Brown, LB Harold Landry, DT Jeffery Simmons (Byard, Henry & Brown are no longer on team)
- All-Pro: Byard, Henry, T Jack Conklin (all 3 are no longer on team)
- Just 1 of TEN's 1st-round picks prior to 2021 is still on the team (DT Jeffery Simmons)
- Carthon made 6 draft selections in the 2023 NFL Draft (his first draft as TEN GM)
- Used all 6 picks on offensive players (2 OL, QB, RB, WR, TE)
- Selected OL Peter Skoronski at No. 11 overall (started all 14 games played at LG in 2023)
- Traded up from No. 41 to No. 33 overall in the 2nd Rd to select QB Will Levis (made 9 starts as a rookie: 3-6 QB W-L, 8 pass TD, 4 INT)
- Carthon gave free agent WR Calvin Ridley a 4-year, $92.0M (23.0 APY) this offseason
- Ridley had 1,016 rec yards & 8 rec TD in 2023 with JAX (both led team)
- TEN traded away WR A.J. Brown to PHI during the 1st night of the 2022 NFL draft (received No. 18 & No. 101 overall; selected WR Treylon Burks at No. 18), Jon Robinson was GM
- Carthon traded for former Chiefs CB L'Jarius Sneed this offseason
- Sent 2024 7th Round (No. 221) & 2025 3rd for Sneed & 2024 7th Round (No. 252)
- Sneed is a 2-time Super Bowl Champion (SB LVII & LVIII with Chiefs)
- NGS: Sneed allowed 0 TD in on 90 targets in 2023 (only player with 80+ targets that allowed 0 TD in 2023)
- Over the past 5 Drafts, the Titans have not used a top-3 round pick on an edge rusher, safety or tight end
Highest drafted Titans player by position, past 5 Drafts
|Position
|Player
|Round
|Overall
|Year
|QB
|Will Levis
|2nd
|33rd
|2023
|RB
|Tyjae Spears
|3rd
|81st
|2023
|WR
|Treylon Burks
|1st
|18th
|2022
|TE
|Chigoziem Okonkwo
|4th
|143rd
|2022
|OT
|Peter Skoronski
|1st
|11th
|2023
|IOL
|Nate Davis
|3rd
|82nd
|2019
|DT
|Jeffery Simmons
|1st
|19th
|2019
|EDGE
|Rashad Weaver
|4th
|135th
|2021
|LB
|Monty Rice
|3rd
|93rd
|2021
|CB
|Caleb Farley
|1st
|22nd
|2021
|S
|Amani Hooker
|4th
|116th
|2019
Last time Titans picked each position in first round:
|Position
|Year
|Player
|School
|Pick No. (Overall)
|QB
|2015
|Marcus Mariota
|Oregon
|2nd
|RB
|2008
|Chris Johnson
|East Carolina
|24th
|WR
|2022
|Treylon Burks
|Arkansas
|18th
|TE
|Never
|OT
|2023
|Peter Skoronski
|Northwestern
|11th
|OG
|2013
|Chance Warmack
|Alabama
|10th
|C
|Never
|`
|DE
|2010
|Derrick Morgan
|Georgia Tech
|16th
|DT
|2019
|Jeffery Simmons
|Mississippi State
|19th
|LB
|2018
|Rashaan Evans
|Alabama
|22nd
|CB
|2021
|Caleb Farley
|Virginia Tech
|22nd
|S
|2007
|Michael Griffin
|Texas
|19th
|P
|Never
|K
|Never
Compiled by the NFL Research team. All data current as of April 16, 2024.